RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Song Is Here, Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s Electrifying Dance Number Will Leave You Spellbound!

The mass dance number of the decade is out! RRR's second single 'Naatu Naatu' has been released one hour before the announced time. Unveiling the scintillating lyrical video, the team wrote, "The Dancing Dynamites @tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan are here to rock the floor and shake the screen with our #RRRMassAnthem."

The 3-minute-28-second footage is all about Ram Charan-Jr NTR's pure synchronization, high-energy and dancing prowess, which absolutely need no description. The two superstars are Tollywood's excellent dancers and indeed director Rajamouli and choreographer Prem Rakshith have made use of their talents very finely. The duo can also be seen grooving with background dancers in what seems like a western festive setting. The video also displays behind the scene glimpses, where the two actors can be seen rehearsing before facing the camera.

Coming to music, the beat and composition by MM Keeravani deserves immense applause. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava's high energy voices have gelled with the dance number effortlessly. In total, the RRR anthem is all set to turn into an exceptional chartbuster. The foot-tapping track has been released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as 'Naatu Naatu', 'Naattu Koothu', 'Karinthol', 'Halli Naatu' and 'Naacho Naacho' respectively.

The song's lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose. Rama Rajamouli has designed costumes for the lead actors, who look classy in brand new avatars.

RRR will have its worldwide theatrical release on January 7. Based on a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s, the period drama features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in prominent roles. Backed by DVV Danayaa under DVV Entertainments, the film has camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar, and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is RRR's production designer, while V Srinivas Mohan is the Visual Effects Supervisor.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights of the film across North India.