RRR’s Naatu Naatu To Bheemla Nayak’s Title Track: Telugu Songs That Topped The Charts In 2021
For Tollywood, the year 2021 kick-started on a slow note. Several biggies were expected to release this year, however, the Telugu film aficionados had to, unfortunately, witness news of postponements and delays, this time too owing to the pandemic situation. Having said that, a few films including Uppena, Jathi Ratnalu and Vakeel Saab braved the condition and were able to garner the hearts of the masses with their splendid performances at the theatres.
Things changed for the better in the second half as numerous makers locked and announced release dates of their respective films. Though only a handful of big films will be making it to the theatres this year, 2022 is surely going to be a gala affair for Telugu audiences.
Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu: Mahesh Babu Episode To Telecast Soon, Confirm Makers!
Pushpa Trailer Launch: THIS Bollywood Actor Might Grace The Big Event!
Amid all the hustle and bustle, what cheered the dejected fans are definitely the updates of their respective idol's films. Among them, were the songs of various films that not only garnered applause but also became one of the reasons to celebrate the arrival of the highly awaited and talked about projects. Take a look at a few tracks that ruled the internet in 2021.
Naatu Naatu
This celebratory song from RRR is high on beats, rhythm and utter synchronization. And if these factors were not enough, the dance prowess of Jr NTR and Ram Charan ensured to seal the deal. The foot-tapping track composed by MM Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava has been ruling the charts ever since its release.
Daako Daako Meka
The first single from Pushpa left many surprised, as it displayed a never-seen-before avatar and gestures of Allu Arjun. We must say, the very serious look of the Icon Star had us too much in awe. Released on August 13, the track has garnered 86 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The music sensation Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department, while Sivam has lent his voice to the dynamic song.
Bheemla Nayak
The title track of Bheemla Nayak is in every sense the mother of all songs (that released in 2021). The zestful song has all the capacity to make one swing to its rhythm and it is all thanks to music director S Thaman, who is truly the man with the Midas touch. Released on September 2, the film has crossed 66 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The title track has been sung by Thaman S, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra & Ram Miriyala
Ee Raathale
Radhe Shyam's most awaited first single Ee Raathale was released recently, and it indeed was worth all the wait and hype. Released on November 15, the romantic track continues to pull at people's heartstrings. With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, the animated song is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi.
Neelambari
This feel-good song featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde is indeed a breath of fresh air. Released on November 5, the film has already crossed 11 million views on YouTube. Also starring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood, the film's music department is headed by Mani Sharma. The soulful track has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara and is still trending big time on various music streaming services.