RRR’s Naatu Naatu To Bheemla Nayak’s Title Track: Telugu Songs That Topped The Charts In 2021

Naatu Naatu

This celebratory song from RRR is high on beats, rhythm and utter synchronization. And if these factors were not enough, the dance prowess of Jr NTR and Ram Charan ensured to seal the deal. The foot-tapping track composed by MM Keeravani and crooned by Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava has been ruling the charts ever since its release.

Daako Daako Meka

The first single from Pushpa left many surprised, as it displayed a never-seen-before avatar and gestures of Allu Arjun. We must say, the very serious look of the Icon Star had us too much in awe. Released on August 13, the track has garnered 86 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The music sensation Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department, while Sivam has lent his voice to the dynamic song.

Bheemla Nayak

The title track of Bheemla Nayak is in every sense the mother of all songs (that released in 2021). The zestful song has all the capacity to make one swing to its rhythm and it is all thanks to music director S Thaman, who is truly the man with the Midas touch. Released on September 2, the film has crossed 66 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. The title track has been sung by Thaman S, Sri Krishna, Prudhvi Chandra & Ram Miriyala

Ee Raathale

Radhe Shyam's most awaited first single Ee Raathale was released recently, and it indeed was worth all the wait and hype. Released on November 15, the romantic track continues to pull at people's heartstrings. With music composed by Justin Prabhakaran, the animated song is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi.

Neelambari

This feel-good song featuring Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde is indeed a breath of fresh air. Released on November 5, the film has already crossed 11 million views on YouTube. Also starring Chiranjeevi, Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood, the film's music department is headed by Mani Sharma. The soulful track has been sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara and is still trending big time on various music streaming services.