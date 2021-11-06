RRR's Second Single ‘Naatu Naatu’ Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Be Out On November 10!

Post the super success of RRR's first single 'Dosti', the makers are all set to unveil the film's second track 'Naatu Naatu' featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Confirming the big news, the makers took to the film's social media handles and wrote, "#RRRSecondSingleUpdate for you all.. Blasting beats.. A High Voltage Dance number, on Nov 10th. #NaatuNaatu #NaachoNaacho #NaattuKoothu #HalliNaatu #Karinthol."

The song will be released in 5 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi as 'Naatu Naatu', 'Naattu Koothu', 'Karinthol', 'Halli Naatu' and 'Naacho Naacho' respectively. The second track will be out on November 10. Well, along with the tweet, the makers also shared a stunning poster featuring the handsome leading men, who can be seen performing the dance number in style.

In the poster, the Mega Power Star and Tarak are seen donning shirts with suspenders and ties that goes perfectly with their trousers and brown shoes. Going by the poster, and title of the song looks like it indeed is going to be an electrifying dance number. Let us tell you that the two actors are excellent dancers and are known for their unmatched dance prowess, and therefore one can surely expect goosebumps moments in 'Naatu Naatu'. The film's music is composed by MM Keeravani. Notably, details about the singers are yet to be made official.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and backed by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in prominent roles. The period drama is a fictional story based on real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. With story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, the film's DOP is KK Senthil Kumar.

RRR is slated for a worldwide release on January 7, 2021.