RRR Shoot Update: It’s A Wrap For Jr NTR-Ram Charan Starrer

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR finished the shooting for their forthcoming period drama RRR. Confirming the news, the makers of the film today (August 26) took to their official Twitter handle to share that the team is only left with a couple of pickup shots.

Interestingly, the team finished shooting with a bike shot which they commenced with in 2018. They tweeted, "And thats a wrap! Except a couple of pickup shots, we are officially done with the entire shoot of #RRRMovie. Incidentally finished with the same bike shot that we started with on November 19th 2018."

Further, the makers shared a poster that revealed about the film's post-production work and updates. It read, "The entire shoot has been wrapped up except a couple of pickup shots. The post-production work is moving at a brisk pace. More updates coming soon." For the unversed, the cast and crew members of RRR including Charan and Tarak recently wrapped up the film's Ukraine schedule. The two actors were even spotted at Hyderabad International Airport as they got back from Russia.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film will hit the marquee on October 13 coinciding with Dussehra. Besides releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, the period drama will also release in different foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

Post its theatrical release, the film will be made available on Zee5 and Netflix. RRR's Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on Zee 5, while Netflix will stream the Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish versions of the highly anticipated film. On the other hand, the satellite partners of the film are Zee Cinema (Hindi), Star Maa (Telugu), Star Vijay (Tamil), Asianet (Malayalam) and Star Suvarna (Kannada). Pen Movies have acquired the North Indian theatrical rights of the film.

Produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Marking the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story written by KV Vijayendra Prasad.