RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals Jr NTR And Ram Charan Wasted 20-25 Days Of Shoot Due To THIS Reason!

One of the highly talked about films RRR is all set to release in cinemas on January 7, 2022. Ahead of its grand theatrical release, the team has started promoting the film in various cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad to seek the support of the audiences. Several visuals from their fun interaction with the media have also been going viral on social media.

One amongst them is a video featuring SS Rajamouli, lead actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan and producer DVV Danayya. In the clip going viral on the internet, the director is seen amusingly revealing how the two leading men had annoyed him on the sets of RRR. As he began to speak about the same, Jr NTR tickled him from the side, post which Rajamouli hastily stood up and moved aside to reveal what exactly has happened.

He said, "This is exactly what they do on the sets. If we shot the film for 300 days, at least 20-25 days were wasted due to the petty issues between these two. They are 30 plus and are married too. Above all, they have a huge fan following. Still, they come to me complaining about each other as if they are kids. When I am busy, Tarak comes and says that Charan has pinched him. When I ask about this, Charan acts very innocently saying that he has no idea about it. This is no exaggeration, but they disturb me every 15 minutes."

To this, Jr NTR had an epic reply. He retorted, "Didn't you see him pinching me. Did you stop or scold him? You didn't right? Then why are you saying this now?" Ram Charan, too was seen revealing his side of the story during the fun banter. Later, Rajamouli was seen changing his seat to escape Tarak's tickle which left the audience laughing.

Jr NTR Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar During RRR Promotions In Bengaluru, Sings 'Gelaya Gelaya'; Watch Video

RRR Trailer Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Is High Powered; Brace Yourself For A No-Holds-Barred Entertainer!

Well, fans and followers of the actors are highly delighted to see their bonding off-screen and are expecting to see more of their bromance in RRR.

The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.