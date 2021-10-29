RRR: SS Rajamouli Says ‘I Don’t Believe In God, Theatre Is My Temple’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 7, 2022. The Pan-India project stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead roles. Ever since the film was announced, fans are very much keen to witness this magnum opus on the big screen. Before that, the makers of RRR recently held a special event in Mumbai, where they announced a big collaboration with PVR.

Well, it is considered as the biggest collaboration in the history of world cinema. During a media interaction, the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli said, "I don't want to call it as a collaboration but a dosti of RRR & PVR." It has to be noted that PVR will now be referred to as 'PVRRR'. The Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Ajay Bijli and SS Rajamouli unveiled the new 'PVRRR' logo.

SS Rajamouli said, "I don't believe in God and theatre is my temple. It's my honour that I am her. I am very happy that this collaboration is going to happen." The RRR director also stated that he makes movies for audiences so that they can come together and experience.

Moreover, when asked about making two parts of Baahubali, SS Rajamouli said, "When I made Baahubali, the story itself warranted to two parts in RRR the whole story comes within one film. I don't believe in making the film in one, two or three parts for the business. It doesn't work. It's a dishonest way of making films."

Interestingly, the makers will announce the update about the RRR teaser's release today evening. Well, looks like the RRR promotions are all set to begin in full swing and fans can't wait to know more about the same.

Talking about RRR, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.