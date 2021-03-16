RRR: SS Rajamouli To Surprise Ram Charan Fans With A Big Update On March 27?

Gear up folks as Mega Power Star Ram Charan's birthday is just around the corner, and it is quite the right time to expect some major updates from his upcoming films. Well, the actor's RRR is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year and as fans and followers eagerly wait for an update, looks like the makers are all set to amaze everyone on the special day.

If reports are to be believed, the team is now planning to unveil a motion poster or a mini-teaser featuring the actor on March 27. It is said that Ram Charan's Alluri Sitarama Raju avatar, known for his fierce and untamed traits, will be displayed in the special update of the film.

On the other hand, there are also reports suggesting that the teaser of the film might release on the actor's birthday while the trailer might get unveiled on the other lead actor Jr NTR's birthday, which falls on May 20. It is to be noted that RRR is releasing on October 13, and the release of both teaser and trailer months before the release might fuel the excitement of fans, who have been waiting for the film since long. Well, with several speculations doing the rounds on social media, we will have to wait until Ram Charan's birthday to see what the makers have in store for us.

On a related note, recently, the makers of the film had dropped the first look poster of Alia Bhatt as Sita, which attracted the attention of the audience, especially for her never-seen-before get-up. The first look was unveiled on the occasion of the diva's 28th birthday on March 15.

RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is backed by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments. The epic drama also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Alison Doodey, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi in key roles.

