RRR Star Jr NTR Becomes Proud Owner Of Lamborghini Urus; The Price Will Leave You Surprised!

Jr NTR has become the latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities bringing home luxury vehicles. The Tollywood superstar has reportedly bought India's first-ever Lamborghini Urus Graphite. Yes, you read that right! According to multiple reports, the Capsule model retails at Rs 3.16 crore (Indian price). Interestingly, there are also reports that Kannada stalwarts Darshan and Puneeth Rajkumar also own the same edition. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Reportedly, the ventilated Alcantara seats are one of the exclusive features of the vehicle, which is also available on the recently launched Urus Pearl Capsule. Urus also accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 305 km/h, a feature that makes it the fasted SUV. Well, fans are super thrilled with the latest buzz on social media and are eagerly waiting for Jr NTR to make his new big purchase official.

RRR Release: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Starrer To Hit Cinemas In 2022?

Ram Charan Is The First Guest Of Jr. NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu; Promo Is Out!

Currently, Tarak is busy shooting SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film also features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran. The team of RRR has already commenced promotional activities. Jr NTR, who has taken over the film's official Instagram handle has been sharing incessant updates from the sets and shooting spots.

The actor's next with Koratala Siva tentatively titled #NTR30 was also announced recently.

Also, the superstar will be returning to the small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. The game reality show will kickstart with a curtain-raiser on August 22 (Sunday) and his RRR co-star Ram Charan will be joining him as the first participant. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm on Gemini TV.