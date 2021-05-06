RRR Team Spreads Awareness About COVID-19 Vaccination With A Twist; Video Wins The Internet

The latest video of the RRR team is currently taking social media by storm. Featuring the lead actors of the film including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn along with director SS Rajamouli, the 1-minute-23-second video was shared to spread awareness about COVID-19 vaccination.

Interestingly, in the video, the celebs were seen speaking in 5 different languages which indeed surprised many. Alia, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Rajamouli articulated their concern over the pandemic in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Wear a mask always 😷

Get vaccinated when available 💉....



Let's #StandTogether to Stop The Spread of #COVID19 in India 🇮🇳✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/yEWvniO6LH — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 6, 2021

Also promoting unity through the video, the celebs said, "Hello all. The second wave of Coronavirus infections has been spreading rapidly and we are witnessing a huge number of spikes in COVID cases across the country. We united and successfully fought COVID-19 together last year. Once again the time has come to unite and fight again. To fight against COVID, Masks and sanitizers are the biggest weapons. Wear a mask always, sanitize your hands and maintain social distancing when you are out in public."

The team also mentioned that one should not believe in misconceptions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. They added, "Do not trust misconceptions about the vaccine. Encourage your friends and family members to get the COVID vaccine. Staying at home is very important. Step out only if it's necessary. Take a pledge to wear a mask and get vaccinated. For oneself. For our family. For our friends. For our country. Jai Hind." Well, the video has now gone viral on social media, with many congratulating and thanking the team for their initiative and another section of social media users have also expressed their love towards the celebs who fluently articulated in different languages.

Talking about RRR, the mammoth project backed by DVV Danayya under the production banner DVV Entertainments also features an ensemble cast including Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, Chatrapathi Sekhar and Spandan Chaturvedi. Set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India, the period drama is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. RRR is slated to release on October 13, 2021 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.