RRR Teaser: A 40-Second No Dialogue Clip To Be Out On October 29?

It's happening! The big update of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR will be out on Friday (October 29). Sharing the special news, the makers wrote on Twitter, "Get ready to witness a never seen before and unheard collaboration for any film in the world on this October 29th. This is going to be one of it's kind! Stay tuned for an exciting #RRRMovie update on the same day!"

Though the latest tweet has not revealed much with respect to the update, reports are rife that a 40-second teaser with no dialogue will be unveiled. Reportedly, a single teaser will be released for all languages and the footage will have breathtaking visualization with first-class goosebumps-inducing sound effects. Well, with the buzz about the update taking the internet by storm, fans are super thrilled and are expecting to witness a never-seen-before extravaganza on their screens on Friday.

Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, RRR will release on January 7. The period drama was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic that even delayed the shooting. The film was previously slated to release on October 13. According to reports, the team will soon start promoting the film. Rumour has it that the makers are planning to hold a grand pre-release event in Dubai, with promotions in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Chennai.

Marking the Tollywood debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris, RRR is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. For the unversed, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively in the film. The music and photography department are handled by MM Keeravani and KK Senthil Kumar respectively. A Sreekar Prasad is the editor of the Rajamouli directorial.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India.