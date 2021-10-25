RRR Teaser Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Be Out On October 29?

Not too long ago, the makers of RRR announced the film's new release date, leaving everyone super surprised. Though the film was expected to join the Sankranti race with films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Radhe Shyam and Bheemla Nayak, the team decided to lock January 7 as the release date. Well, to amp up the excitement of fans, makers have decided to unveil the period drama's highly anticipated teaser on October 29, Friday.

Though an official confirmation is awaited regarding the special update, reports are rife that the team will be making an announcement a day before the teaser release. Well, the latest buzz has surely left no stones unturned to keep the excitement and anticipation among fans of Jr NTR and Ram Charan at the pinnacle.

Pan-India Film, RRR Gets A New Release Date, January 7, 2022 In Theatres Worldwide!

Rajamouli Birthday Special: Top 5 Films Of The Master Craftsman You Must Watch Before RRR!

Talking about the film, as per the latest reports, RRR will have a lengthy runtime of 2 hours 45 minutes. Reportedly, the emotional-action episodes and climax of the period drama are the reason behind the stretch. In fact, the film's 30 minutes will be high on action sequences, similar to Baahubali: The Beginning. Let us tell you that the master craftsman Rajamouli has already locked the final cut of the film, and will start the promotional activities with the lead actors in the days to come.

Marking the Tollywood debut of actors like Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody, RRR has story written by veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. Produced by DVV Danayya under his production banner DVV Entertainments, the period drama has music composed by MM Keeravani, camera cranked by KK Senthil Kumar and editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad.

The film releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, RRR will also be out in different foreign languages like English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India.