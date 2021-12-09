RRR Trailer Featuring Ram Charan And Jr NTR Is High Powered; Brace Yourself For A No-Holds-Barred Entertainer!

The highly anticipated trailer of master craftsman SS Rajamouli's multi-starrer RRR is finally out. The 3-minute-7-second footage was released online post its premiere in theatres. Presenting the trailer, the director tweeted, "Hope these 3 minutes and 7 seconds symbolise #RRRMovie in all its glory :) Here's #RRRTrailer you in the theatres on 07.01.2022 #BraceYourselvesForRRR."

The RRR trailer is indeed worth all the wait and hype. The intriguing video begins with the introduction of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, who is referred to as the protector of the Gond tribe. Post, displaying his feral avatar, the footage then introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju, who too looks intense and ferocious.

Their bromance and clash are undoubtedly the high points of the trailer. The duo's face-off against the British government serves as the crux of the story. On the other hand, the other cast members of the film including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris make a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in the video. The cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and BGM tuned by MM Keeravani deserve special mention as they have successfully captured and imparted the true essence of each and every sequence. The amalgamation too is surreal and we bet the combination will be one of the most mentioned highlights of the film once RRR releases in theatres. Overall, the trailer is an affair high on emotions with a lot of adrenaline-pumping moments.

Let us tell you that the trailer was earlier slated to release on December 3, however, the makers decided to postpone it owing to reasons unknown. The team had tweeted on December 1, "Due to unforeseen circumstances we aren't releasing the #RRRTrailer on December 3rd. We will announce the new date very soon."

With story penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad, RRR has editing carried out by A Sreekar Prasad.