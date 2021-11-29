RRR: Trailer Of SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus To Be Out On December 3 With A Grand Event In Mumbai

The makers of SS Rajamouli's Pan-India film RRR have shared multiple assets including posters and songs with glimpses of Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan among others. The film's trailer is also to be unveiled next month followed by a grand event.

SS Rajamouli's RRR is all set to unveil its trailer very soon and as the date nears, the team has now disclosed that the trailer release will be accompanied by an event on December 3. It is going to be one of the biggest events and trailer launches of the year, because post-pandemic, it is for the first time Bollywood and South industry are coming together to launch something. The launch event will feature Junior NTR and Ram Charan from South, and Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt among others from Bollywood. Moreover, the director SS Rajamouli will also be there with the team.

Ahead of the film's trailer release, RRR has been making good noise amongst the masses with its previous assets and latest song titled 'Janani', the soul of the film. The makers have so far unveiled intriguing looks of the actors who will be playing such strong roles in the film.

Sharing a new poster along with the release date, the makers revealed the trailer's release date, "Get ready for the BIGGEST BLAST... 💥💥 TRAILER out on December 3rd.🤟🏻 Don't keep calm, let the celebrations begin! 🤩 #RRRMovie #RRRTrailer #RRRTrailerOnDec3rd."

Post Baahubali's success, SS Rajamouli became a nationwide household name, he has made another film on a grand scale and is set to break many records. The movie includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and have also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory. The Telugu-language period action-drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR is releasing on 7th January 2022.