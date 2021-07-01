RT 68 Announced! Ravi Teja To Play A Sensational Role In The Sarath Mandava Directorial!

Here's big news for Ravi Teja fans. The actor is joining hands with screenwriter-turned-director Sarath Mandava for his next, tentatively titled #RT68. The big news was made official by the makers of the film, SLV Cinemas, who on their official Twitter handle wrote, "Mass Maharaja and crew taking charge from today for the Blockbuster project. #RT68 shoot begins. Further updates very soon."

According to reports, the film's shooting will take place from today (July 1) in Hyderabad, and to begin the process on a positive note a pooja ceremony will be held. Well, along with the tweet, the makers also shared an intriguing poster of the film featuring the superstar.

Though his face is not shown in the poster, Ravi Teja can be seen penning a note swearing to be faithful and loyal towards the country and its constitution. Notably, the background resembles an office setup with a bunch of files and a fax machine kept aside. However, the fire and an unusual structure on two sides make the poster mysterious. Though the theme is not known, it is evident that the star is playing a sensational role in the film.

Reportedly based on true events, the film will feature Majili actress Divyansha Koushik. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, #RT68 will mark Sarath Mandava's directorial debut. Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP, the film will have music composed by Sam CS, camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editing carried out by Praveen.

On a related note, Ravi Teja is also a part of Ramesh Varma's Khiladi. The action crime thriller also features Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Sachin Khedekar, Mukesh Rishi, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore in key roles.