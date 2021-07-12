RT 68 Is Now Ramarao On Duty; Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Is Back With A Bang!

Of late, Ravi Teja has been making quite a buzz on social media. The actor's next #RT68 was announced recently (July 1) and fans indeed couldn't keep calm, all thanks to the film's first poster that came along with the massive announcement.

Well today, the film's director Sarath Mandava took to his Twitter handle to drop Ravi Teja's first look poster from the film, which is now titled as Ramarao on Duty. Introducing Ravi Teja as Rama Rao and tagging a few cast and crew members of the film, the director tweeted, "His soul so brave and pure Does he obey Does he violate One shall never know Let me introduce you .. Mr Rama Rao ! #RT68 is #RamaRaoOnDuty "

Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film marks Sarath's directorial debut.

In the poster, the actor can be seen oozing handsomeness as he dons a casual shirt with matching trousers. The star looks smart as ever as he accessorizes the look with shades. Interestingly, in the poster, one can also see a note penned by his character Rama Rao, in which he swears to be faithful and loyal towards the country and the constitution.

RT 68 Announced! Ravi Teja To Play A Sensational Role In The Sarath Mandava Directorial!

Ravi Teja Takes Up New Project Before Completing Ramesh Varma's Khiladi!

Talking more about the film, Ramarao On Duty's shoot commenced on July 1. Based on real-life events, the Ravi Teja-starrer will feature Majili actress Divyansha Koushik as the leading lady. Backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP, the film has music composed by Sam CS, camera cranked by renowned cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editing carried out by Praveen.

On a related note, Ravi Teja will soon resume the shooting of Ramesh Varma's Khiladi. Though the actioner was expected to release in May 2021, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown that further delayed the shoot.