S.S Rajamouli Shares On RRR, “Excited For Everyone To See It All Come To Life"

The excitement around S.S Rajamouli's Pan-India film RRR has been at its peak. The film will be released in 10 languages, and has recorded incoming offers worth over 348 cr for theatrical rights of only 5 languages, ever since its release date announcement. From its storyline to its stellar cast, everyone is raving about the magnum opus project.

Taking a new direction, Rajamouli on Martyr's day wishes to depict the heroes in a monumental way against the typical rebellion and struggling phase, showing them as the real fictional superheroes that they can now be looked back as. "I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether so that the universe I create contains valor, energy, and grit," he says explaining the thought.

Elaborating on his approach to narrating RRR and his fictional take on the film's storyline, Rajamouli reveals, "I use my imagination to create a world that could have made them what they are. I am excited for the world to see it all come to life. I'm excited for everyone to see it all come to life and show us what these superheroes could have done to get so far!"

Although fictional, RRR tells the fictional tale of two real fighters who made a difference in the history of freedom struggle, which is why they stand out even today. Talking of why he chose to tell the story of them in a fictional form in RRR, he shares, "The film is a fictional take on two real men Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem who inspired me with their stories. It excites me to even think of what would have inspired them to do things that made them such legends, such superhumans."

The film brings an ensemble cast starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Allison Doody and several others in pivotal roles with a celebrated director like SS Rajamouli whose last venture is still the biggest hit Indian film, crossing 1800 cr. at the Box Office in India alone. Recently, the makers also released the first look of Alia Bhatt as Sita and everyone had only praises to shower, expressing their excitement.

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The much awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021 on the festive occasion of Dursshera.

Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is directed by India's most celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli and is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages.