Sai Dharam Tej Meets With An Accident; Admitted To A Private Hospital In Hyderabad

Sai Dharam Tej, the popular Telugu actor has met with a road accident. As per the reports, the young actor, who was riding a sports bike, met with an accident on the popular Durgamcheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad. Reportedly, Sai Dharam Tej is currently admitted to the Medicover Hospital, Hyderabad.

As per the latest updates, the actor met with an accident after he lost control over his sports bike. Sai Dharam Tej, who lost consciousness after the accident, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. However, the sources suggest that there is nothing to worry about, as the actor is responding well to the treatment.

Sai Dharam Tej's family is expected to release an official statement about his health condition, very soon. Meanwhile, a couple of pictures which is said to be clicked while the actor was taken to the hospital are going viral on social media. This has caused a great panic among the fans of Sai Dharam Tej, as well as the Telugu cinema audiences.

Coming to the work front, Sai Dharam Tej had made his acting debut with the 2014-released movie Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham. The actor was later seen in several projects, including Supreme, Thikka, Tej I Love You, and so on. Sai Dharam Tej will be next seen in the political thriller Republic, which is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2021.