Sai Pallavi Breaks Allu Arjun and Pawan Kalyan’s Massive Records

Despite controversy, 'Saranga Dariya' from Love Story has become the new sensation. Featuring South diva Sai Pallavi, the folk number has been garnering huge attention of the audience. The lyrical version of the song which released on February 28, 2021, has become the fastest Telugu song to garner 700 k likes on YouTube, achieving the feat in just 10 days.

Notably, the song has surpassed the record of Allu Arjun's songs 'Saamaja Varagamana' and 'Ramulo Ramula' (lyrical videos) from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. 'Saranga Dariya' has also broken the record of Pawan Kalyan's 'Maguva Maguva' lyrical song from his upcoming film Vakeel Saab. Interestingly, it took 19 and 32 days respectively for Allu Arjun's lyrical song videos to garner 700 k likes. On the other hand, Power Star's 'Maguva Maguva' took almost 7 months to enter the list of songs with fastest 700 k likes.

Interestingly, 'Saranga Dariya' has also become the fastest Telugu song to hit 50 million views on YouTube (14 days) after 'Butta Bomma' from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which took 18 days to achieve the feat. Let us tell you that the Sai Pallavi song has so far garnered 803 k+ likes and 53 million+ views on the video streaming platform.

Talking about the controversy pertaining to the song, singer Komali, who popularised folk songs, had earlier alleged that the makers had promised to give her credits for 'Saranga Dariya' but later denied to do so. After the film and the song made it to the headlines for the wrong reason, the director of the film Sekhar Kammula issued a statement that Komali, along with Sirisha (who introduced the song to him by crooning in one of the reality shows) will be given credits and rewarded monetarily. For the unversed, the film version featuring Sai Pallavi has been crooned by Mangli.

The romantic drama also starring Naga Chaitanya will have a massive release on April 16. Backed by Narayan Das Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao, Love Story has music composed by Pawan Ch.

