Sakshi Malik Files Defamation Suit Against The Makers Of V: Amazon Prime Video Take Down The Film

Sakshi Malik, the actress-model who rose to fame with the Bom Diggy Diggy song, filed a defamation suit against the makers of the recent movie, V. Reportedly, Sakshi Malik moved legally against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd, the production banner that backed the Nani-Sudheer Babu starrer, for using her pictures without permission.

As per the latest updates, the Bombay high court has now directed Amazon Prime Video to take down V, and delete the particular scene that has Sakshi Malik's pictures. The court issued the order upon the suit filed by the actress, seeking the removal of her pictures from the movie, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020.

According to Sakshi Malik's petition, the picture which was used in V was originally clicked in August 2017 by a Mumbai-based photographer. The actress's picture is shown in the Nani-Sudheer Babu starrer, referring her to be a commercial sex worker. In her petition, Sakshi Malik has alleged that the makers of V lifted this particular picture from her official Instagram page.

Venkateshwara Creations, on the other hand, defended themselves by saying that they had contacted an agency for an image that suits the particular scene. However, the Bombay high court agreed with Sakshi Malik's allegations and observed that it is a clear case of defamation. "Simply using anothers image, and most especially a private image, without consent is prima facie impermissible, unlawful, and entirely illegal. In a given case, it may also be defamatory, depending on the type of use," the Bombay high court said in the order.

V, which featured Nani, Sudheer Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles, was released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The project later had a theatrical release on January 1, 2021. The movie, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd, had earned positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

