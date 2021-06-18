Salaar: Amazon Prime Video Offers Massive Deal For Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Film?

Rebel Star Prabhas' Salaar is all over the news again! Apparently, a new buzz has taken over the internet that suggests about the film's business with Amazon Prime Video.

If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the streaming platform's team has made a massive offer for the digital rights of Salaar. Reportedly, this marks the second time when the team has approached the film's makers offering a big deal. It is to be noted that Amazon had earlier bought KGF's rights and considering the big profit they gained in the past, the team doesn't want to miss out on the opportunity. Well, with Salaar team's response to the offer still pending, one will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the days to come.

As of now, the film's shoot will soon commence in Hyderabad. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film features Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Madhu Guruswamy as one of the antagonists. Though rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed, reports are rife that Tamil actress Jyotika has been approached to play Prabhas' sibling in the film.

Touted to be an out and out action entertainer, Salaar will reportedly have Prabhas in a character displaying grey shades. Produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film will release on April 14, 2022.

On a related note, Prabhas has a slew of projects in his kitty including Om Raut's Adipurush, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21. As of Prashanth Neel, the director is busy with the dubbing of his highly awaited film KGF: Chapter 2. He will next be directing Jr NTR for #NTR31.