Salaar: Confirmed! Madhu Guruswamy To Play The Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer!

Here's a big update! Actor Madhu Guruswamy, who shot to fame with his terrific performance in A Harsha's 2015 film Vajrakaya starring Shiva Rajkumar, has been roped in to play the antagonist in Salaar.

The actor sprung a surprise by tweeting about the same as he wrote, "Hello Friends, I'm glad and happy to announce that my next venture is "SALAAR". I am very excited to be a part of this wonderful project #SALAAR. Thank you so much #Prashanth Neel Sir, #Vijay Kiragandur Sir, and #Hombale Films for giving me a great opportunity. Keep supporting." Though there were reports regarding Bollywood actor John Abraham's inclusion in the project, looks like Madhu has been finalized as the main antagonist of the highly anticipated film.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. The project is bankrolled by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films. As per the latest tweet of cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, the first schedule of the film has been wrapped up. Notably, the film's shooting was one of the highly talked about topics on social media. Initially, Prabhas' picture wearing a uniform was leaked from the sets of the film.

Touted to be a high-octane action thriller, Salaar has music composed by Ravi Basrur.

On a related note, the lead actor of the film Prabhas is also busy with his other projects including Om Raut's Adipurush, Nag Ashwin's Prabhas 21 and Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of his film KGF: Chapter 2 that stars Rocking Star Yash in the lead role. The action thriller will hit the theatres on July 16, 2021.

