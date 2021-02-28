Salaar Gets A Release Date: The Prabhas-Prashanth Neel Project To Hit The Theatres On April 14, 2022

Salaar, the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer has got a release date. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022. Hombale Films, the production banner announced the Salaar release date through their official social media pages on Sunday. The makers announced the release date by unveiling a new poster, that features the leading man Prabhas.

"𝐑𝐞𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 Worldwide #Salaar On 𝐀𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐥 𝟏𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 💥 We can't wait to celebrate with you all 🔥#Salaar14Apr22 #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84" wrote Hombale Films in the Twitter post.

As per the latest reports, Prabhas, director Prashanth Neel, and the team have wrapped up the first schedule of Salaar in Hyderabad, recently. The exciting update was shared by the DOP of the Prabhas starrer, Bhuvan Gowda through his official Twitter page. If the reports are to be true, the next schedule of the highly-anticipated action-thriller will start rolling in a couple of weeks.

Salaar marks Prabhas's first collaboration with Prashanth Neel and Hombale Films, the director and production banner that made the KGF franchise one of the most-loved pan-Indian projects of recent times. The director and production banner, who tasted great success with KGF Chapter 1, are all set to release KGF Chapter 2 in July 2021. Salaar will mark the KGF team's maiden venture in Telugu cinema.

Shruti Haasan appears as the female lead opposite Prabhas in Salaar. The movie, which is said to be an out-and-out action thriller, will feature the leading man Prabhas in a beefed-up look. Madhu Guruswamy, the Vajrakaya fame actor appears as the lead antagonist. The sources also suggest that the makers have approached Priyanka Chopra to make a special appearance in the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Also Read:

Salaar: Confirmed! Madhu Guruswamy To Play The Antagonist In Prabhas Starrer!

Salaar: Is Priyanka Chopra A Part Of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film?