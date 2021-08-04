Salaar: Is Katrina Kaif A Part Of Prabhas Starrer?

Prabhas fans are super excited as the actor's highly anticipated film Radhe Shyam is all set to release on Sankranti 2022. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the romantic drama will hit theatres on January 14.

Well, as fans await Radhe Shyam's release and updates of his other forthcoming films, what has grabbed eyeballs is a buzz about his next with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel. If the latest grapevine is anything to go by, the makers of Salaar are considering roping in Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif for the film. Reportedly, the team will soon approach the diva and if everything goes well and good, Kaif will be seen shaking a leg with the Rebel Star for an item song. It is worth mentioning that Katrina's dance numbers have always been a visual treat, and if she gives her nod for the Prabhas-starrer, the actioner will undoubtedly be able to attract more audience.

As of now, the shooting of Salaar is going on at a brisk pace at a set in Hyderabad. As per reports, Prabhas recently joined his team and is currently shooting high-octane action sequences choreographed by stunt choreographer duo Anbariv. Featuring Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, the Prashanth Neel directorial will hit the cinemas on April 14. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will reportedly have Prabhas essaying a double role. The very talented actor Madhu Guruswamy will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar's technical team includes cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music composer Ravi Basrur.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has a slew of projects in his kitty including Om Raut's Adipurush with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan and Nag Ashwin's #ProjectK alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.