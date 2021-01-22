Salaar: Prabhas To Lock Horns With THIS Tamil Actor In The Prashanth Neel Directorial?

Not too long ago, Prashanth Neel's project with Prabhas titled Salaar was launched in Hyderabad. Though fans and followers of the Rebel Star were expecting the arrival of other cast members in the pooja ceremony, the team chose to keep them under wraps until further announcement.

With many wondering about the deadly antagonist of the action-entertainer, reports are rife that Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for Salaar. If rumours are to be believed, the versatile actor has allotted 30 days for the film and will be shooting without any long intervals, especially for his combination sequence with Prabhas. Well, fans and followers of the two actors are highly thrilled and are eagerly waiting to celebrate the announcement of Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in the film.

Let us tell you that Makkal Selvan's impeccable performance in the recently released Master was highly praised by the audience. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role has Sethupathi playing the role of a deadly gangster Bhavani.

Coming back to Salaar, rumours have it that Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif might play the ladylove of Prabhas in the action drama. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. The film backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films, will reportedly start rolling from January last week.

On a related note, Rebel Star is also prepping for his forthcoming films including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21. On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is awaiting the release of his political thriller Laabam helmed by SP Jananathan. He is also a part of Seenu Ramasamy's Maamanithan, Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Delhi Prasad Deendayal's Tughlaq Durbar, M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi, Bucchi Babu Sana's Uppena, Gokul's Corona Kumar, VS Indhu's 19 (1) (a), and Santosh Sivan's Mumbaikar.

