Salaar: Prabhas To Romance A Newcomer In The Prashanth Neel Directorial?

After a lot of speculation about Bollywood actresses Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif's inclusion in Prabhas' Salaar, the latest buzz has now deviated the attention of many. If rumours are to be believed, director Prashanth Neel is now planning to launch a newcomer in the much-anticipated film.

It is said that the director is considering models, who he thinks might do justice to the role better than the already established actresses. Reportedly, Prashanth was approached by managers of several renowned actresses, however, he is said to have turned down the offer citing that the film needs a fresh face. Well, as the ongoing buzz goes viral on social media, fans are expecting the makers to announce the female lead soon.

Also, Bollywood's heartthrob John Abraham will reportedly play the antagonist in the film, however, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, Salaar was launched recently (January 15, 2021) in Hyderabad. The big event was graced by Prashanth Neel, Prabhas, and Sandalwood actor Yash among others.

Salaar is touted to be an action entertainer which will have Prabhas playing a character with grey shades. Backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films, Salaar is reportedly scheduled to release in 2021.

On a related note, Prabhas is currently busy with his other pan-Indian projects that include Om Raut's Adipurush, Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21 with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, which are currently in various stages of production.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is awaiting the release of his highly talked about film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash in the lead role. Touted to be an out and out action-thriller, the film also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

