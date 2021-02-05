Salaar: Prashanth Neel Clarifies The Prabhas Starrer Is Not A Remake Of His Film Ugramm

Prashanth Neel is a busy bee these days. On one side, the celebrated director is busy with the post-production process of his magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2 while on the other side, Prashanth has started shooting for his forthcoming film Salaar.

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the film has time and again made it to the headlines, especially for its storyline. Earlier, there were reports that the action-entertainer is a remake of the director's 2014 film Ugramm, which had disappointed many including Prabhas' fans. Well now, the fans have finally heaved a sigh of relief after Prashanth's clarification about the same. Recently, during his interaction with a Telugu tabloid, the director claimed that Salaar is not at all a remake of Ugramm. He said, "I read such news reports that Salaar is a remake. It is not a remake of my previous movie Ugramm. Nor it is based on any Hollywood or Bollywood hit. The Story is written specifically for Prabhas with a very original idea."

Touted to be an out and out action film, Salaar is backed by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur under his production banner Hombale Films. South diva Shruti Haasan, who was previously seen in Krack, has been roped in to play the leading lady. If reports are to be believed, Bollywood actor John Abraham will be playing the antagonist in the film. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Also, the other cast and crew of Salaar are yet to be revealed by the makers. Reportedly, the shoot of the Prabhas-starrer will be completed by August-September 2021.

On a related note, Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles will release on July 16, 2021.

