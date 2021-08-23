Salaar: Prashanth Neel Welcomes Jagapathi Babu On Board, Actor To Play Deadly Rajamanaar

Director Prashanth Neel today (August 23) took to his Twitter handle to unveil a special update of his highly anticipated film Salaar. The KGF helmer shared a brand new poster of the film to introduce senior actor Jagapathi Babu's character from the actioner. He will be seen playing the role of Rajmanaar in Salaar.

Sharing the intriguing poster Prashanth wrote, "Introducing #Rajamanaar. Thank you @IamJagguBhai garu for being a part of #Salaar." Though the monochrome poster didn't reveal much in terms of plot, it has surely left fans in awe. His deadly appearance also looks unique as he dons a septum nose ring, which gives more depth to his character.

Interestingly, the star also thanked the whole team for the first look poster as he wrote, "This is the best of my worst look ever. #Salaar Thanks to @prashanth_neel, #Prabhas, @VKiragandur, @hombalefilms , and the entire crew. Really excited to give my best with the help of #PrashanthNeel, I fell in love with myself - ur 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫 forever. "

This is the best of my worst look ever. #Salaar



Thanks to @prashanth_neel, #Prabhas, @VKiragandur, @hombalefilms, and the entire crew.

Really excited to give my best with the help of #PrashanthNeel, I fell in love with myself - ur 𝐑𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫 forever. pic.twitter.com/yuEdtz35bE — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) August 23, 2021

Other than Jagapathi Babu, Salaar will also feature Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. The very talented actor Madhu Guruswamy will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu Expected TRP Rating: Jr NTR's Show To Secure Top Position?

Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda Gets Engaged, Picture Goes Viral!

Backed by Vijay Kiragandur's Homebale Films, the actioner marks Prashanth's third collaboration with the production house after KGF and KGF 2. The film is currently slated to release on April 14, 2022, however, as per the new announcement, the director's most-awaited film KGF 2, also known as KGF: Chapter 2 will release on the date instead of the Prabhas-starrer. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

On a related note, the film's shoot resumed post lockdown 2.0. Much before the second wave of the pandemic, the team had wrapped a schedule that included some highlighting sequences of the film. Touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer, the film will reportedly have Prabhas essaying a double role.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has a string of exciting projects in his kitty including Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Project K with Deepika Padukone and Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde.