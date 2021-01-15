Salaar Saga Begins: Prabhas And Yash’s Picture From The Launch Event Goes Viral!

It's indeed a big day! The highly anticipated film of the year Salaar has been launched in Hyderabad. Starring Prabhas and helmed by Prashanth Neel, the action-entertainer was reportedly launched today at 11 am. KGF actor Yash graced the event and the picture of the same has now become the talk of the town.

In one of the pictures, Yash can be seen posing with the one and only Rebel Star, which has garnered huge love from the netizens. The fans and followers of the two superstars literally can't keep calm, as the picture goes viral on social media along with the hashtag #SalaarSagaBegins.

In the picture, Prabhas can be seen wearing an off-white kurta that goes perfectly with his grey trousers. On the other hand, Yash opted for a casual look as he wore a navy blue t-shirt with faded denim.

A few other pictures from the launch event have also gone viral on social media. Take a look.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will also be attending the launch event.

Well, Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale films. Though there are reports that Disha Patani is a part of the film, the makers have not officially confirmed the diva's inclusion. Also, reports suggest that Bollywood's handsome hunk John Abraham might play the antagonist in Salaar.

On a related note, both Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are currently busy with their respective projects. Prashanth is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film with Yash titled KGF: Chapter 2. Prabhas on the other hand is a part of the big banner films including Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and #Prabhas21.

