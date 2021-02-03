Salaar Team Meets With An Accident Near Godavarikhani

After a major fire broke out on the sets of Adipurush, another incident with the team of Prabhas' another film Salaar has now made it to the headlines. Reportedly, the team met with an accident near Godavarikhani in Telangana. As per reports, a van carrying a few team members collided with a lorry. The team was reportedly returning to their hotels after finishing the day's shoot.

The team members who suffered injuries have been shifted to Mamatha Hospital. Though there is no confirmation regarding the identity of the team members, fans and well-wishers of the lead actors Prabhas and Shruti Haasan are sending 'get well soon' wishes through their respective social media handles. Though there are several reports doing the rounds on the internet, the makers are yet to confirm the accident.

Let us tell you that the team started shooting for the film a few days back. Multiple pictures of Prabhas had also gone viral on social media.

Touted to be an out and out action thriller, Salaar is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films, the film will reportedly have John Abraham as the deadly antagonist. Salaar was launched in Hyderabad on January 15, 2021. The grand event was graced by many including KGF actor Yash along with Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Vijay Kiragandur.

