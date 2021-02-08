Salaar Update: Prabhas And Team Wrap Up First Schedule Of The Action-Entertainer!

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan have been shooting for Salaar since a couple of weeks now. Well today, Bhuvan Gowda, the film's cinematographer took to his social media handle to announce the first shoot schedule wrap-up of the Prashanth Neel directorial.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the big camera and crew members working on it with full dedication, the DOP, best known for cranking lens for KGF, tweeted, "Climbing a mountain. #Salaar end of 1st schedule."

Fans and followers of Prabhas and Shruti are now highly thrilled with the super update coming from the celebrated cinematographer and are expecting a never-seen-before extravaganza on the big screen.

On a related note, Salaar recently made it to the headlines after a van carrying the team reportedly collided with a lorry. Though nothing has been confirmed by the team so far, reports suggest that a few members of the team suffered minor injuries. The team was reportedly returning to their hotels after finishing the day's shoot.

Coming back to Salaar, the film touted to be an out and out action thriller is backed by Vijay Kiragandur under his home production banner Hombale Films. The film will reportedly have John Abraham as the deadly antagonist.

Notably, Salaar was launched in Hyderabad on January 15, 2021. The ceremony was a big affair and was graced by KGF actor Yash along with Prashanth Neel, Prabhas and Vijay Kiragandur. Shruti Haasan's inclusion in the film was announced on the special occasion of the actress' birthday (January 28).

Also Read: Salaar Team Meets With An Accident Near Godavarikhani

Also Read: Salaar: Prashanth Neel Clarifies The Prabhas Starrer Is Not A Remake Of His Film Ugramm