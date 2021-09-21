Samantha Akkineni Deletes Tweet For Nagarjuna, Re-Uploads It Post Adding ‘Mama’

Samantha has been the talk of the town ever since she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from all her social media handles including Instagram and Twitter. From changing the display name to 'S' to her formal Twitter exchange with husband actor Naga Chaitanya recently, everything and anything these days are hinting that all is not well between the two.

On the other hand, recently she made headlines after a curious reporter quizzed if there was any reality with the ongoing buzz about the trouble in paradise. As it was amid her visit to the famous Tirupati Balaji temple, the Oh! Baby star lost her cool and responded, "I am here to visit the temple. Don't you have any sense?" Well, the actress has yet again left her fans surprised and it is all thanks to her recent tweet for father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Apparently, Samantha took to Twitter on Monday (September 20) and re-tweeted the Superstar's tweet which he posted on the occasion of his late father and legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao's 98th birth anniversary. She quoted the tweet as, 'This is so beautiful @iamnagarjuna mama #ANRLivesOn." However, a few netizens were swift to spot that the actress deleted the first tweet after she missed adding 'mama' in the tweet.

Reportedly, she deleted the tweet and shared it again with the word added. The word 'mama' simply means father-in-law in Telugu. Well, with her latest tweet going viral on social media, fans have been requesting Samantha and Naga Chaitanya to resolve their differences if any.

On a related note, Samantha was recently seen partying with Keerthy Suresh, Trisha and Kalyani Priyadarshan, pictures of which were shared on her Instagram handle recently.

On the work front, the actress is awaiting the release of her two biggies including Shaakuntalam (Telugu) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil).