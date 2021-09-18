Samantha Akkineni Loses Her Cool On A Reporter For Asking About Divorce Rumours Amid Tirupati Temple Visit

Oh! Baby actress Samantha Akkineni has been making headlines ever since she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from all social media handles. With speculations about her split with Naga Chaitanya doing the rounds on the internet, fans are now left on tenterhooks. Rumour mills are abuzz with talks that there is indeed trouble in paradise, however, the actors are yet to comment on the same. Recently, their formal exchange on Twitter had also added fuel to divorce rumours.

Well now, the actress has yet again made headlines for her shocking reply to a reporter who queried about the ongoing rumours amid her visit to Tirupati Balaji temple. According to reports, a media personnel asked Samantha for a picture in the backdrop of the temple, however, she declined the request.

Later, when inquired about the divorce rumours and the reason behind the temple visit, she said, "You are in a temple. Don't you have any sense?"

Samantha, who is known for her jovial and warm nature has indeed shocked netizens and fans with her angry reaction, with many now speculating the reason for the same. Notably, many have also supported the actress by calling the viral video a fabricated one. Another section of social media users has also dug out old videos of the diva visiting the temple and taking selfies with her fans, stating that she clearly didn't wish to cooperate with media this time owing to the divorce rumours and to avoid uncomfortable questions.

Well, earlier today, Samantha had uploaded a picture with her team on Instagram stories sharing that she is visiting the famous shrine with them. Tagging her team members, she captioned the picture as, "A team that prays together stays together."

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni is awaiting the release of her two films including Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal.