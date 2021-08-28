Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya’s Marriage In Trouble? Actress Reacts To Rumours

Not too long ago, Samantha Akkineni turned many heads after she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from all her social media accounts. Though many speculated that it might be a publicity stunt to promote her upcoming film Shakuntalam, it also led to rumours of trouble in her marriage with Naga Chaitanya.

When asked about the same during an interaction with India Today, the actress responded that she doesn't want to react to such gossip as those are ridiculous. She was quoted as saying, "It's just ridiculous gossip. I usually don't react to gossips and I would like to be the same now." Notably, she did not reveal the reason behind dropping the surname.

In another interview with a leading entertainment portal, Samantha was asked the same query and she said, "I will respond to any controversy or a troll only when I want to talk about it, but not when people ask me. I don't want to react to any of those things. I don't like conflicts. Like how anyone is entitled to their own opinion or things, even I am entitled to mine."

On the other hand, a report of Great Andhra suggests that Naga Chaitanya has also been avoiding calls from directors and producers owing to reasons unknown. Let us also add that Samantha has revealed to India Today that she will be taking a short hiatus from work for a month. Adding that she has not signed any projects currently, the beautiful actress shared, "I am taking a small break for a month or so. I haven't signed anything new. When I come back from the break, I will start listening to the scripts. Right now, I don't have any projects in the pipeline."

Well, with a lot being speculated about the power couple of Tollywood, fans are really hoping that the duo settles down their issues if any, and lead a happy life.

Meanwhile, the beautiful actress has wrapped up the shooting of Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which are under various stages of the post-production process.

As of Naga Chaitanya, the actor is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Love Story. The actor also has Thank You, Bangarraju and Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha.