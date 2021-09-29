Samantha Akkineni Responds To Reports Of Relocating To Mumbai, Quashes ‘A Hundred Other Rumours’

Amid divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni is on cloud nine as her fashion label successfully completes a year of its grand launch. To celebrate the milestone and express gratitude for the same, the actress interacted with her fans on Instagram in a Q&A session on Tuesday (September 28).

Among many questions about her label varying from the new offers to launches, she also responded to a query about her relocation to Mumbai. Taking a dig at gossipmongers, Samantha quashed a hundred other rumours with her reply.

Samantha Misses The Success Meet Of Naga Chaitanya's Love Story

Love Story Day 5 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya's Film Continues With A Steady Run!

She said, "I really don't know where this rumour started, but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home. This will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily." Well, with the clarification coming from the actress herself, fans and followers are quite happy. On the other hand, many have also been theorizing if she was referring to speculations about her split with Naga Chaitanya with her 'a hundred other rumours' remark.

Samantha has been making headlines ever since she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media handles including Instagram and Twitter. She has currently changed her display name to S. On the other hand, her formal Twitter exchange with hubby Chaitanya had raised eyebrows. Notably, Samantha's absence was also evident at the Akkineni's recent get-together and Love Story's success meet.

On the work front, the actress has currently taken a short break from films. She has wrapped up the shooting of Shakuntalam opposite Dev Mohan and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The films are directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan respectively.