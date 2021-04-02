Samantha Akkineni Reviews Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Wild Dog; The Jaanu Actress Has THIS To Say

After a long wait, Nagarjuna Akkineni-starrer Wild Dog has finally released today (April 2, 2021) in theatres. The much-awaited Telugu film directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon is based on the bombings that happened in Hyderabad, including Gokul Chat bomb blast in 2007. Ahead of the release of Wild Dog, many Tollywood celebs including Megastar Chiranjeevi had wished Nagarjuna best of luck.

And now, since the film got released, the actor's actress-daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni shared her honest review on Wild Dog. Taking to Twitter, the Jaanu actress wrote, "Just watched #WildDog .. it is fantastic... I really have been missing a good action flick .. and I got a Hollywood style ,kickass power packed, emotional, edge of your seat kinda action film .. Just watch it.. @iamnagarjuna. no one else could have pulled this off."

Well, looks like Samantha Akkineni is indeed happy to see her father-in-law Nagarjuna's powerful film. Not only Samantha, but cine-goers are also showering immense love on Wild Dog. Many netizens called it 'massive' and said it was a 'thrilling experience' for all.

Talking about the film, Wild Dog also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ali Reza and others in pivotal roles. Notably, the Nagarjuna-starrer marks the debut of Bollywood diva Dia Mirza in Tollywood. Produced by S Niranjan Reddy and K Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment banner, the film has music composed by S Thaman. The camerawork has been handled by Shaneil Deo.

Considering the positive response from the masses looks like Wild Dog will perform exceedingly well at the box office.

