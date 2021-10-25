Samantha And Naga Chaitanya's Friends Keeping Distance From The Couple Post Their Separation: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently headed for a spiritual sojourn with her best friend Shilpa Reddy to Rishikesh.

Well, to inform her fans and followers that her wonderful trip has came to an end, the actress on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful picture with her 'soul sister' and wrote, "End of an amazing trip 🙏 #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas... ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth , a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods . It has been everything I hoped it would . Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality . Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official ♥️ #soulsister."

Let us tell you that the actress was recently in the news after she filed cases against a few YouTube channels and an individual for spreading malignant content about her. The Hyderabad court during the hearing refused to speed up the defamation case proceedings stating that the law is equal for every citizen. On the other hand, her advocate was directed to seek an apology from the owners of the channels.

Well, amid the hullabaloo, what has garnered the attention of netizens is an ongoing buzz about Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's common friends. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, as per the latest reports, the duo's mutual friends have decided to distance themselves from the couple for the time being. Mirchi9 quoted a source as saying, "Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have the same set of friends. They come from the same film background and also dated each other before marriage. So, most friends are common. The divorce has led them to an awkward situation about having to choose between the two. Most friends have decided to stay away from both of them for the time being. Both are nice people and people do not want to take sides."

Samantha, who has been on a short hiatus from work, will soon start shooting for her upcoming projects, which reportedly she signed recently. On the other hand, she is also awaiting releases of her highly anticipated film Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Naga Chaitanya was previously seen in Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.