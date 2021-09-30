Samantha And Naga Chaitanya Worried About Divorce Rumours, Couple Planning To Have A Baby: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break ever since she wrapped up shoots of her upcoming projects- Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The diva recently made headlines after she dropped her surname 'Akkineni' from her Twitter and Instagram handles, which obviously paved the way to rumours about her rift with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Well, since then, a lot is being speculated about Samantha's personal life. Rumour has it that the duo will be announcing their divorce on October 7, Thursday, the day that marks their 4th wedding anniversary. Contrary to this, another speculation has just entered the buzz world that suggests that the power couple is planning to expand their family.

According to reports, the duo is worried about the ongoing divorce rumours as they are planning to have their first child. Reportedly, Samantha has not been listening to any new scripts and neither she has signed any projects. Throwing light over the same Telugu news website Great Andhra has quoted a close source as saying, "Samantha is very family-oriented, as we all know. Sam and Naga Chaitanya are actually planning to expand their family. She is not listening to any scripts of late."

Though it's indeed happy news for #ChaySam fans, many are still confused and bothered about the ongoing rumours. With the speculation about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya expecting their first child going viral on social media, many are expecting an official clarification from the actors in this regard.

On a related note, Samantha had recently shut rumours of her relocating to Mumbai. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the Oh! Baby actress shared, "I really don't know where this rumour started, but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home. This will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily."