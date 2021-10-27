Samantha Defamation Case: Court Orders YouTube Channels To Take Down Problematic Content

The Kukatapally Court in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 26) passed the final verdict on the defamation case filed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per reports, the court has ordered the YouTube channels (against whom the actress filed cases) to take down the problematic content and refrain from uploading derogatory videos in the future. In addition, media outlets have been warned not to spread false news about the Oh Baby star.

The court also directed Dr Venkat Rao to not make any false accusations against the actress hence forward. Reportedly, Samantha was asked not to share her personal life on social media.

The actress had filed defamation cases against the YouTube channels for spreading malignant content about her. She had sent legal notices to the owners of a few popular YouTube channels and Venkat Rao, who had allegedly spread objectionable speculations about her on the internet.

Earlier, the actress had reacted to negative comments and rumours about having affairs and getting abortions. Issuing a long statement on social media, she had thanked her fans for defending her against rumours. "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say break me", the statement read.

Workwise, Samantha will be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil) and Shaakuntalam (Telugu).