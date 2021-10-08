Samantha Issues Statement Regarding Ongoing Rumours On Having Affairs And Being An Opportunist

Days after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has issued a fresh statement regarding the ongoing buzz about her affairs and abortion. The actress began the note thanking her fans for their immense support and for defending her against all false rumours.

Calling the attacks on her 'relentless', the Mahanati actress wrote, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say break me."

Let us tell you that of late, a lot of reasons have been doing the rounds on the internet behind the split of the Tollywood's power couple, but nothing has been officially acknowledged by the two actors. Recently, reports were also rife that Samantha's stylist and close friend Preetham Jukalker was the reason behind her split with Naga Chaitanya. It was said that the actor was not happy with Sam's closeness with Jukalker, which led to the divorce.

On the other hand, Preetham's cryptic posts and stories on Instagram have been grabbing eyeballs since Samantha's divorce announcement. In one of the posts he wrote, "They are the ones who hide the true nature of men in their homes. They are responsible for the violence against women. The violence these days is a form Psychological harassment and criticism." The post (which was later deleted) obviously shocked many and in fact, a lot of netizens wondered if Samantha was a victim of domestic violence.

Months back, there were also reports that the Akkineni family was not happy with her portrayal in The Family Man 2. However, Samantha is yet to clarify the same.

Well, with the latest post going viral on social media, many have expressed their support and love to the actress.