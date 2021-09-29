Samantha Misses The Success Meet Of Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently celebrated the first anniversary of her clothing label. To mark the occasion, the actress even interacted with her fans in a Q&A session on Instagram. Coincidentally, the success meet of Naga Chaitanya-Sai Pallavi's Love Story also took place yesterday (September 28) in Hyderabad. Chaitanya's father and Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni graced the big event as the chief guest.

Well, amid all the hustle and bustle, what caught the attention of many is Samantha's absence at the success meet which eventually raised a lot of questions about the rumuored rift between the duo. Many even started trending #SamanthaAkkineni on Twitter while querying about her absence at the event. Let us tell you that this is not the first time when the actress has missed the get-together of the Love Story team.

Last week, Naga Chaitanya had hosted a family dinner for his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan in Hyderabad. Though one of the pictures featuring Aamir, Sai Pallavi, Chaitanya, Akhil Akkineni and Nagarjuna surfaced online, Samantha was nowhere to be seen. For the uninitiated, the Bollywood actor visited Hyderabad to promote Love Story and to attend the pre-release event of the film.

Coming back to Samantha, on September 13 she had quoted Naga Chaitanya's Tweet, wherein he unveiled Love Story's trailer. Though she didn't mention him in her Tweet, she praised the film's leading lady Sai Pallavi by tagging her. Samantha tweeted, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer." Subsequently, Chaitanya formally thanked Samantha through his Tweet, however, his gesture was highly praised by netizens.

Well, with the power couple's wedding anniversary just around the corner, fans are hoping for a piece of positive news. On the other hand, reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya might announce their divorce on October 6.

Meanwhile, the actress has wrapped up the shooting of Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which are under various stages of the post-production process. As for Naga Chaitanya, the actor has Thank You, Bangarraju and Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha.