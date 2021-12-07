Samantha On Separation From Naga Chaitanya: ‘Thought That With My Separation I Would Crumble And Die’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally opened up about her separation from Naga Chaitanya. During her recent interaction with Filmfare, the diva stressed that she is very proud of how strong she is.

Sharing how she has been coping with her life since the divorce, Samantha told the leading magazine, "It's ok if you are having a bad day, vocalise it understand it, as soon as you accept that you're going through something, half the work is done. It's when we don't accept it and we are fighting it it's a never-ending battle. But when you vocalise that 'this is my issue, so what now?' I still have to live my life. I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong. Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was."

It was on October 2, when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation through their respective social media handles, which indeed left many heartbroken. A part of their similar statement read, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

Their divorce was announced five days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in 2017.