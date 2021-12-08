Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Taapsee Pannu Hint About Their Collaboration For A Thriller; Read Details

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the Indian film industry. After the release of Amazon Prime Video's web series, The Family Man 2, the South actress has become popular amongst everyone for her spectacular performance in the show. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu stole the limelight with her performances in her last films such as Haseen Dillruba and Rashmi Rocket.

Recently, both the divas appeared on Film Companion Actors Adda 2021 and hinted about their collaboration for a Bollywood thriller. In conversation with Anupama Chopra, Taapsee Pannu revealed that she would produce the thriller film in Bollywood. The Thappad actress praised Samantha Ruth Prabh for her performance in The Family Man 2.

Let us tell you, a few days ago, reports were stating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Taapsee Pannu's first production venture as the leading lady. For the unversed, Taapsee started her own production house, Outsiders Films this year. In the interview with the portal, the actress confirmed that she has approached Samantha for the film.

Pushpa: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Dance With Stylish Star Allu Arjun In Sukumar's Next

Taapsee Pannu said that she has offered something to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and if she agrees to do that, she would be really happy. Interestingly, Sam also said that she would love to be a part of the project. Looks like, it is going to be a big collaboration and fans would love to see Samantha in her first Bollywood film.

Samantha On Separation From Naga Chaitanya: 'Thought That With My Separation I Would Crumble And Die'

Well, the official announcement about the project will be made soon. Till then, we will have to wait for the same. Talking about Samantha, the actress will be seen in multiple projects such as Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Yashoda (multi-lingual film), Shaakuntalam (Telugu) and so on. She will also be dancing with Allu Arjun in a dance number of Pushpa. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in films such as Loop Lapeta, Jana Gana Mana, Dobaaraa, Alien, Shabaash Mithu, Mishan Impossible, Blurr and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?.