Samantha Ruth Prabhu Deletes Her Pictures With Naga Chaitanya On Instagram Leaving A Few!

Samantha has been in the news ever since she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. Recently, the actress had filed a defamation case against an individual and a few popular YouTube channels for spreading speculations and uploading malignant content about her.

In its verdict, the court had ordered the channels to take down the problematic content and refrain from uploading derogatory videos in the future. The court had also warned the individual not to pass any remarks against the actress henceforward.

Well now, Samantha has yet again made headlines and this time for deleting some of her pictures with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. Apparently, the diva has removed pictures from their wedding and trips together. However, she has still kept snaps of herself with Naga Chaitanya taken during the early stages of their relationship.

Interestingly, birthday posts for the Love Story actor and snaps of the duo from her Mehendi ceremony have not been removed. Let us tell you that the picture of the two actors from the ceremony was a huge hit on social media, as it was celebrated by their fans owing to its adorability.

The actor's pictures with their pet Hash also remain on her Instagram account.

Reportedly, as many as 85 pictures of Naga Chaitanya have been deleted from her feed.

Well, it was on October 2, when Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation through their respective social media handles. Samantha's had issued a statement that read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Workwise, Samantha is awaiting the release of Shakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil). As for Chaitanya, the actor has Bangarraju, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha (Hindi).