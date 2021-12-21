Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Befitting Reply To Netizens Who Criticized ‘Oo Antava’ Song, See Viral Post

'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa has been trending big time on social media, ever since the makers dropped the first glimpse on YouTube. The blingy number featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun became the talk of the town in no time and ended up being an instant chartbuster. The foot-tapping track also bifurcated the social media users as it received a mixed response on the internet.

Though many were impressed with Samantha's never-seen-before avatar and her scintillating dance moves, another section of social media users didn't approve of her bold side and the lyrics of the song that portrayed men as lustful beings. A few self-proclaimed Naga Chaitanya fans even claimed that the song was meant to purposefully target him post his divorce from Samantha.

Well, days after receiving flak for being part of 'Oo Antava', Samantha has finally shared her opinion about the song and her super bold avatar in it. Uploading a brand new picture featuring her and Allu Arjun, she wrote on Instagram, "I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up ...but being sexy is next level hard work....phew #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love 🤗♥️."

Earlier during the film's promotion, Allu Arjun was asked about his take on the ongoing controversy, to which he said, "It's true, whatever is written in the song is true."

Notably, Samantha recently shared another post on IG, appreciating the actor's performance in Pushpa.

Revealing that she was highly inspired by his acting chops, the diva wrote, "This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !!A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥🔥 I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG .... 🙏🙏🙏Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired."