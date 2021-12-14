Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Feeling Well And Taking Rest At Home, Reveals The Actress’ Manager

A few days ago, reports were stating that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not feeling well, as she had developed symptoms of COVID-19 such as cough. Because of it, Sam fans had started worrying about her health.

Amidst all the speculations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's manager Mahindra rubbished the rumours and clarified that the Jaanu actress is doing well and taking rest at her home in Hyderabad. He stated that she had visited the AIG Hospital, Gachibowli for a check-up as she had a slight cough. Now, she is absolutely fine and taking a rest at home.

So, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's manager Mahindra's statement must have sighed relief to her fans. Let us tell you, she had recently attended the launch ceremony of a shopping mall in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. She recently featured in an item number 'Oo Antava' in the Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa- Part 1. The song is out now, and fans can't stop gushing over her hot avatar.

Samantha was seen in Raj & DK's web series The Family Man 2 alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Her digital debut left everyone surprised as the actress stole the limelight with her performance. The diva received the best actress award at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2021, which was recently held in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, she is also in talks with Taapsee Pannu for her production venture.

On the professional front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She is also a part of films like Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Looks like, Samantha is all set to rule the box office with her appearance on the big screen.