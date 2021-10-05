Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Divorce: Jaanu Actress’ Father Says His Mind Went Totally Blank

Tollywood's famous couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya decided to get divorced due to their differences. The couple had shared a joint statement on their respective social media handles. Ever since the Samantha and Chaitanya decided to get separated, ChaySam fans have been expressing their grief over the same. Let us tell you, the former married couple has requested fans, followers and media to respect their privacy.

Amidst all, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father is in a state of shock after the announcement of ChaySam's divorce. According to Zee Hindustan Telugu, Samantha's dad Joseph Prabhu said that he was completely shocked when he got to know about their divorce. He said that he didn't feel anything and his mind went totally blank after the announcement. The Jaanu actress' father is hoping that the situation will improve soon.

Not only Samantha's father, but Naga Chaitanya's actor-father Nagarjuna Akkineni too released a statement on his social media handle after their divorce announcement. He stated, "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength."

Talking about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's love story, the duo first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. After dating each other for a few years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. Amid the speculations of their divorce before the announcement, Samantha had dropped 'Akkineni' from her name on Twitter.