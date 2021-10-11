Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Hairstylist On Reports Of Him Dating Jaanu Actress: I Call Samantha As ‘Jiji’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Ever since the couple announced their separation, netizens started speculating various reasons behind their divorce and Samantha's dating rumours with her hairstylist is one of them. Netizens feel that she is dating her hairstylist Preetham Jukalker. Amidst all, the rumours, the hairstylist finally broke his silence over the same.

In an interview with Times of India, Preetham Jukalker said that Naga Chaitanya could have put a full stop to such rumours by reacting to the same. While talking about his equation with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the hairstylist said, "Everybody knows that I call Samantha as 'Jiji' which is a north Indian term for sister. How can there possibly be a link-up between us?"

Preetham further stated that he has been knowing Naga Chaitanya for years and the actor knows what kind of relationship he shares with Samantha. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist said, "I feel that he could've spoken up and told people not to comment like that about Sam and me. Even if he had issued one statement, it would have made a lot of difference. Right now, it's these so-called fans who are making these statements and spreading false rumours. I think a statement from Chaitanya's side would've helped keep these people in check."

Let us tell you, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had broken her silence on rumours after declaring her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The Jaanu actress had shared a note, in which she stated, "You emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Well, Samantha has got deeply hurt by the netizens' comments about her. Talking about her wedding, she had got married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017 after dating each other for several years. The reason behind their divorce is still unknown.