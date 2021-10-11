Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakunthalam Producer: She Wanted To Be A Mother, It’s Her Priority

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's separation, netizens started trolling the Tollywood actress over reports of having an affair with the hairstylist, never wanted children, abortions and so on. Samantha's hairstylist Preetham Jukalker has already broken silence about the dating reports. And now, the actress' upcoming film Shaakunthalam's producer Neelima Guna opened up about the rumours of not having children and abortions.

Neelima Guna, the daughter of director Gunasekhar came out in support of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and revealed that the actress wanted to start a family with Naga Chaitanya. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, the Shaakunthalam producer said, "When my father, director Gunasekhar garu approached Samantha last year for Shaakunthalam, she loved the story and was excited. But, she told us shooting must be wrapped up by July or August as she was planning to start a family with Naga Chaitanya."

She further stated that Samantha wanted to be a mother and it was her priority. She was quite apprehensive to say yes to the project. "We assured that due to extensive pre-production, we had cut down on a lot of time. She was happy and on board as soon as she heard this. She wanted to plan a family, take a break and look after her children. We didn't take a break through the schedules because we wanted to accommodate her request," Neelima Guna added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hairstylist On Reports Of Him Dating Jaanu Actress: I Call Samantha As 'Jiji'

Well, Neelima's statement left everyone speechless and fans are now curious to know what has exactly happened between Sam and Chaitanya. Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, she had shared a statement about the backlash she received from the netizens after her divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya Divorce: Jaanu Actress' Father Says His Mind Went Totally Blank

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 in Goa. The duo had dated each other for years before tying the knot.