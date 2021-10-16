Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Announce Her Two Big Projects Very Soon!

Looks like it is all but confirmed. Post taking a short hiatus, Samantha is all set to return to work. According to the latest reports, the diva will be announcing her two upcoming biggies very soon.

Reportedly, she is collaborating with two debut directors Hari and Harish for a yet-to-be-titled bilingual film (Tamil and Telugu). The project will be rumouredly bankrolled by Sridevi Movies, the production house best known for backing films like Gentleman, Sammohanam and Bluff Master. The film that also stars several top actors will go on floors in November.

On the other hand, rumours are rife that the actress has already signed her debut Bollywood film. Though details about the project are currently, kept under wraps, grapevine suggests that an announcement will be made soon by the makers after they complete the pre-production process and finalize the other cast members.

Reportedly, she has bought a luxurious flat in Mumbai ahead of her debut in the Hindi film industry.

Earlier, speculations were rife about the actress relocating to Mumbai, however, she had quashed them during a Q and A session on Instagram. She had said, "I really don't know where this rumour started, but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home. This will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily."

Samantha was recently in the news after she and Naga Chaitanya ended their marriage after 4 years.

Coming back to her projects, the diva is awaiting the release of Shaakuntalam and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, directed by Gunasekhar and Vignesh Shivan respectively. The actress has joined hands with Malayalam actor Dev Mohan for Shaakuntalam, while she is seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.