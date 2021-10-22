Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Feature In A Bold Web Series?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who impressed everyone with his amazing acting skills in her maiden web series, The Family Man 2, will reportedly be next seen in a bold web series, which will be released on Aha Video. A report published in a leading portal states that the OTT platform has convinced Samantha to be a part of the bold web series and interestingly, she is also excited for the same.

The report further states that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to start shooting for an untitled bold web series in January 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Let us tell you, Samantha has earlier collaborated with the Aha Video for a celebrity talk show, 'Sam Jam'. Well, the news must have left Sam fans happy, as the actress has gone through a very tough phase of her life.

Samantha's Defamation Case: Court Asks Actress To Seek Apology From Owners Of YouTube Channels: Reports

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation with actor-husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple had released an official statement earlier this month. Samantha was highly criticised for her divorce as there were several reports that were doing the rounds on the internet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Files Defamation Case Against YouTube Channels: Reports

Coming back to her career, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also reportedly given her nod to another web series with The Family Man duo Raj & DK. The Jaanu actress has wrapped up the shoot of the Gunasekhar film, Shankunthalam. She is also a part of the Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and a couple of untitled bilingual films.